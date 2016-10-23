Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with exclusive news that the Delimara gas-fired power station will be forced to shut down for several days whenever supply of LNG fuel is disrupted by stormy weather.

In another lead story, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna says people who are seeking compensation for historic pension anomalies will have to lower their expectations for a deal to be reached.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that it would have cost the country an additional €138 million to finish the Delimara power station in 2015, as originally planned.

Malta Today writes that a convicted Greek fraudster sought to open a bank in Malta.

It-Torca reports that revisions to electoral districts will soon be completed, with changes expected to be published in the April 2017 electoral registry.

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Simon Busuttil as saying he will "show how our country can succeed to everyone's benefit".

Illum leads with survey results that show that just 23 per cent of bus commuters feel that the service is good, with punctuality complaints the most common gripe among commuters.

Kulħadd writes that years back, PN leader Simon Busuttil had insisted that the Foreign Affairs Ministry pay a €23 parking ticket he received.