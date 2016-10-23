Time to tackle private sector precarious employment: Muscat

Updated 12.09pm

Noting that this government had almost eradicated precarious employment within the public sector, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this morning said that the emphasis must shift on private entities.

Addressing a political activity in Vittoriosa, he said that that this issue had to be tackled together with social partners.

“We cannot have a situation in which two employees working in a private entity get paid differently even though they are doing the exact same job,” he said.

Coming on the heels of the Budget speech, Dr Muscat’s address focused exclusively on the various social measures announced last Monday.

He noted that when Labour was elected to government, the country was facing increasing unemployment, ailing public finances, high energy tariffs, no support for low-income families, and an economy on the brink of recession.

The Prime Minister said the last three-and-a-half years vindicated those who believed that the country could do better.

“We indeed have shown that we could lift ourselves from the mediocrity which he had been accustomed to under PN governments.”

Budget measures depend on a robust economy, without which no social measures would be possible, he added.

Dr Muscat noted that contrary to all previous governments, this administration did not roll out social measures on the eve of a general election, but throughout the legislature.

“This government also prides itself as it supports the vulnerable without punishing the wealthy. Channelling all our energies on the lower classes at the expense of the rest is wrong,” he remarked.

Citing some of the Budget 2017 measures, he said that low-income earners will get an increase of up to €18 per week. Nevertheless, he remarked that time was ripe to start debating the adequacy of the minimum wage, and the cost of living mechanism together with social partners.

On the other hand, he refuted criticism that the so-called middle class had been completely forgotten in this Budget.

Dr Muscat backed his argument saying that the income tax exemption on pensions up to €13,000 per year, primarily targeted middle-income families.

While 9,000 pensioners will no longer pay tax, a further 22,000 will be paying less thanks to this reform which would be rolled out over two years, he said.

Moreover, a further 9,000 pensioners on minimum pensions would be receiving an increase in the supplementary allowance.

The Prime Minister said that the Budget also tackled certain injustices, which were discriminating against persons with certain kind of disabilities.

“From now onwards amputees will be treated in the same manner, regardless of the severity of the case,” he said.

Rounding up his speech he said that this Budget reflected a government with a vision. “Prosperity with a purpose is our maxim,” he told the crowd.