Two youngsters landed themselves in court today after stealing a van in Għaxaq and taking it for a joyride.

The 16-year-old and 18-year-old boys hopped into the van when they saw the doors were unlocked and the keys were in the ignition.

Lawyer Franco Debono's plea for bail was turned down by Magistrate Doreen Clarke.

The two boys have had a number of brushes with the law in the past.

Inspector Johann Fenech prosecuted.