Fireworks are nice ... but far too noisy

Fireworks captured by a drone camera. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

We know they’re too loud, yet we love them because they’re so beautiful. But the noise generated by Malta’s colourful fireworks has now been measured scientifically – and the conclusion is not pretty.

According to the Noise Abatement Society, the fireworks are at least two-thirds louder than internationally accepted limits, which could lead to symptoms such as distress, anxiety and hearing impairment.

The society recorded the noise levels at three different festi during the summer. It found the fireworks were more than 60 per cent louder than the 60dB established by the World Health Organisation as being the acceptable limit for that time of night.

John Fenech, who heads the association, told The Sunday Times of Malta that he had taken the readings from his San Ġwann home, recording the nearby Msida and Gzira festa fireworks, as well as the more distant Qormi celebrations.

“There was almost no difference in the intensity of the sound generated from these different festi, even though some of the fireworks were a kilometre away and others were more than three kilometres from my home,” Mr Fenech said.

He explained that when fireworks are shot into the night sky, they clear all buildings and enter a “free field”. With no obstacles to absorb the sound, the sound waves that travel across the island retain most of their intensity for several kilometres.

Mr Fenech said the explosions he recorded only lasted some 50 milliseconds, classifying them as “abrupt sounds”.

The problems related to this type of sound vary from distress and anxiety to potential hearing impairment, depending on the frequency and the proximity to the actual explosion.

This is something we should not just be treating as a cultural issue but as a public health matter too

In an effort to tackle noise pollution, regulations published in 2010 deal with petards but not fireworks. The regulation size of loud petards was reduced from 15 to 12 centimetres and the number fired in one session can be no more than six, with the exception of three-minute salutes.

In the same year, the Curia published proposals for consultation on religious feasts. The proposals included limiting feasts to eight days and ensuring “moderation and prudence” are exercised when letting off fireworks.

Six years later, however, the fireworks remain as ear-shattering as ever.

What is the solution? For Mr Fenech, the frequency of letting off fireworks needs to be reconsidered.

“It may be controversial to say this, but fireworks should not be imposed on everyone. This is something we should not just be treating as a cultural issue but as a public health matter too,” said Mr Fenech, although he has no illusions about finding any quick solutions.

Earlier this year, the town of Collechio in Italy introduced new legislation according to which silent fireworks have replaced their noisy counterparts.

The town’s mayor explained that the law was intended to reduce the severe stress experienced by residents and even animals during festivals and events.

Making silent fireworks compulsory in Maltese feasts and festivals would be a drastic proposal and likely met with strong and widespread resistance, says Mr Fenech. But he believes it may be worth discussing.

Last year, Josef Camilleri, who is president of the Malta Pyrotechnics Association, suggested: “Maybe people who don’t like fireworks can make a sacrifice for the few short months when there are many displays.”

For Mr Fenech, however, this is not a matter of tolerance, however beautiful is the spectacle offered by fireworks.

How much of a problem is noise on the island?

According to a noise map drawn up by the planning authority back in 2011, at least 100 people are being exposed to ambient noise of at least 75dB on a daily basis, when the recommend level is no higher than 45dB. Higher levels can have both an auditory and a psychological impact on residents’ health.

No more than six loud petards can be fired in one session, according to the law.

The levels recorded in Malta, according to Noise in Europe, a report published by the European Environment Agency in 2013, puts the island high on the list.

While legislation to control noise pollution exists – from road traffic and construction to neighbourhood noise – John Fenech says it is clear these laws are not being adequately enforced.

And when the enforcement does take place, the authorities are often forced to take the matter to court. This avenue for trying to achieve silence, Mr Fenech said, meant residents often had to continue putting up with sleepless nights until court decisions were handed down.

Earlier this month, Pembroke residents contacted Mr Fenech to take readings of loud music being played at the nearby St George’s Bay. The sound measured at night was more than a third higher than the accepted WHO levels. One Pembroke resident recently took matters into his own hands, staging a short-lived hunger strike in front of Castille in protest of the blaring music emitted at night from nearby entertainment venues.

He was quickly invited inside by the Prime Minister to hear his complaint.