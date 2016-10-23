Cliff failures at Delimara might put Malta's energy hub at risk - geologist
More rocks expected to collapse
Cliff failures at Delimara might put Malta’s energy hub in jeopardy, according to geologist Peter Gatt.
Following a cliff failed at the same spot last year, Dr Gatt had told maltarightnow.com that the cliffs were formed from a type of rock that was weaker than others and that there were more cliffs in the same situation.
Dr Gatt said on Facebook today that after Area A collapsed last year, Area B was expected to follow.
“The black piles sticking out of the sea in front of Area A are where the LNG pipeline from FSU tanker to land is now located.
“Delimara happens to be Malta's energy hub - is it in jeopardy from geohazards,” he asked.
The controversial tanker arrived in Malta earlier this month.
