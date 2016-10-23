Photo of the week
On March 21, 2015, Rajveer Meena, a resident of Mohocha village in Swaimodhapur district of Rajasthan, set a world record by reciting 70,000 digits after the decimal point in pi in 9 hours 27 minutes. Rajveer’s feat was achieved at the VIT University, Vellore, India. He was awarded the Guinness World Record certificate for memory on October 1. Rajveer claims that he can memorise thousands of digits by sequencing it into an episode or transforming it into an object. The former record belonged to Lu Chao who in 2005 had recited post decimal pi up to 67,890 in 24 hours 7 minutes.
Photo: http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/most-pi-places-memorised
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.