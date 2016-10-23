Traffic nightmare

What used to be a 15 to 20- minute relaxing drive from Tarxien to Safi on a normal school day before the summer holidays is now ‘an hour-plus’ nightmare.

I would like to know who was behind the brilliant idea of the new roundabout at the entrance to Tarxien. The traffic is jammed there in the morning even when works are not in progress.

It takes half an hour going around the streets in Tarxien to arrive at the road leading to Żejtun and Birżebbuġa. Furthermore, the road works should have been finished in summer. Just imagine how long the Gozo channel project will take to be completed!

To add to all this, some intelligent person or whoever is in charge, changed the timing of the traffic lights. To go to Gudja from Tarxien only three cars pass the green light as it immediately changes to red, while cars heading for Valletta have more time on their hands. So to fix one problem, another one is created.

When you are finally out of Tarxien and on your way to Gudja, another queue of traffic is formed as cars get jammed at the roundabout near the airport. Once again traffic heading to Valletta is at an advantage.

The Transport Minister announced an increase in the number of policemen near roundabouts. However, such policemen simply watch the traffic go by; they are on the Luqa side and cars coming from Gudja and Ħal Far are all blocked, with the latter blocking the way to the tunnel.