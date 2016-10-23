Immigrants’ resettlement

I attended a ‘Citizens’ Dialogue’ at the Hotel Excelsior with European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans. The subjects discussed included transparency, the rule of law and migration.

I felt there wasn’t enough question time allotted and, of course, I failed to put my questions and suggestions to Mr Timmermans.

Regarding the resettlement of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, I have the following suggestion. It is common knowledge that the cities of Las Vegas and Dubai were built on desert lands. The international community should therefore get together and create a city in the Sahara Desert for these migrants to live in.

This would prevent illegal immigrants from having to undertake a hazardous journey across the Sahara and also stop the people smugglers from taking advantage of these people fleeing their war-torn countries.

Jobs would be created because the immigrants themselves can help build their new country. If Las Vegas and Dubai were built I’m sure it would be no problem for the same to be done in the Sahara Desert!