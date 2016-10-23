Therapy for sleep problems

Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) is a common and debilitating condition and can affect people at any age, although it is most prevalent from middle age.

In OSA the upper part of the air passage behind the tongue narrows and often blocks during sleep, causing an interruption to breathing. Obstructive Sleep Apnoea is characterised by loud snoring with episodes of silence.

Occasional brief obstructive events are harmless and quite common in a normal adult. Each brief awakening required to re-open the airway passage destroys the normal sleep pattern and sleep is severely disrupted. This prevents the sleeper from enjoying sufficient deep sleep to feel refreshed and energetic the next day.

Sleep Apnoea’s short- to medium-term symptoms include chronic fatigue, mental confusion, lower testosterone count, which reduces libido, and associated erectile dysfunction but is also linked to many other serious conditions if left untreated over the long term.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure is a non-invasive treatment offered to OSA sufferers. This therapy is designed to stop the air passage from narrowing or collapsing during sleep by acting as a splint. Air is continuously blown through a mask (worn over the nose and/or mouth) at a positive pressure which holds the airway open, thus preventing its collapse during sleep.

