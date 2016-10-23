Change your food, change your sleep

Sources of omega 3 fatty acids, such as flaxseeds, fish fats, field lettuce, pumpkin and pumpkin seeds, olive oil and kidney beans, can help you get deeper, more restful sleep.

Following on from last week’s revelations that what you eat can have a huge effect on how you sleep, there are some items we ingest that are clinically proven to damage or disorient yourgut microbiome.

Last week we saw that what happens in the gut can have an effect on what happens in your brain in relation to how well you sleep.

The items that can damage this area are:

■ Agricultural chemicals, such as pesticides, fungicides and rodenticides.

■ Processed foods. Their excessive sugars are known to feed disease causing bacteria.

■ Haphazard or repeated antibiotic use. We know already that these medications destroy the gut flora and cause a serious imbalance in the gut.

■ Chemical food additives and preservatives.

■ Chlorinated water. Chlorine is a known antibiotic and, while it is excellent when used in household cleaning products, even ingesting small amounts of it can damage your bacterial cascade. So it is better to get yourself a water filter to remove chlorine if it is put in your drinking water. Alternatively, if you drink bottled water, check it is not chlorinated.

Last week I looked at some of the good-sleep nutrients. Here are a few more and the foods that include them:

Vitamin D – According to researchers at Louisiana State University, there may be a strong correlation between a vitamin D deficiency and excessive daytime sleepiness. Others have linked the deficiency to the world epidemic of sleep disorders (Med. Hypotheses, 2012). Excellent sources of food are: swordfish, salmon, tuna, mackerel, shiitake mushrooms, oysters and, of course, exposure to natural sunlight, or supplement with vitamin D3.

Omega 3 fatty acids – A study conducted by the University of Oxford found that omega 3s can help you get deeper, more restful sleep. Excellent sources of food are: chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, walnuts, halibut, salmon, flax seeds.

Magnesium – Magnesium is a certified anti-stress mineral. It helps to balance blood sugar, optimalise blood circulation and blood pressure, relax tense muscles, reduce pain and calm the nervous system. As it has so many functions, it tends to be depleted from our bodies rather quickly.

Magnesium deficiency is likely to be the number one mineral deficiency in the world today

Magnesium deficiency is likely to be the number one mineral deficiency in the world today. Estimates show that 80 per cent or more of the population in the US is deficient in magnesium. Getting your magnesium levels up can almost instantly reduce your body’s stress load and improve the quality of your sleep.

A study carried out by researchers from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre in Boston, Massachusetts, showed that people deficient in magnesium are twice as likely to die prematurely (J. Intensive Care Med., 2016).

In addition to the proven impact magnesium has on your body, one of the central symptoms of magnesium deficiency is chronic insomnia. Simply getting your magnesium levels up can have a huge impact on your sleep quality very quickly.

Due to the high-stress world and environments we live in, magnesium is quickly used up in the body. Food alone, therefore, is not likely to solve the issue of a magnesium deficiency. Supplementing is not always the best way either. Research has shown that a large percentage of magnesium is lost in the digestive process.

High-quality supplementation can be helpful in small amounts, as can a diet high in magnesium-rich foods. However, the most effective method of safely and effectively boosting your magnesium levels is through topical application onto the skin.

The fact that the body can absorb magnesium transdermally (through the skin) has been known for hundreds of years. It has long been known that taking a bath in Epsom salts is great for eliminating pain, reducing stress and getting a good night’s sleep. Epsom salt is actually a form of magnesium called ‘magnesium sulphate’.

Today, radically better forms of topical magnesium have been developed. Items such as magnesium bath flakes and standard magnesium oils are usually 20 per cent absorbable at best. Again, due to the large percentage of magnesium being lost in the digestive process, the ideal form of magnesium is transdermal from supercritical extracts.

The suggestions for using topical magnesium are: apply it immediately before you sleep and apply it anywhere you feel sore.

­In the centre of your chest (a major site aligned with your heart – one of the most magnesium-dependent organs in the body) and your thymus gland (one of the major regulators of your immune system).

Around your neck and shoulders (where many people carry a lot of stress). Spray on liberally and massage in, usually about four to six sprays per area.

The sources of magnesium rich foods are: green leafy vegetables, seeds such as pumpkin and sesame, and superfoods, such as spirulina and also Brazil nuts.

Finally, getting sunlight can also help sleep. If you are stuck in an office/dungeon with no natural light at work, use your break time to get out and absorb sunlight for at least 15 minutes. Alternatively, take your break near a window. Sleep well.

[email protected]