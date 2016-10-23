Students celebrate Year of Mercy
To mark the Holy Year of Mercy, children at Gozitan Church primary schools attended a Mass led by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech in Cathedral Square, Victoria, and later walked through the cathedral’s Door of Mercy. The celebration included special prayers for peace in 12 foreign languages spoken by pupils at the schools.
Following the Mass, secondary school students took part in another activity held in ‘prayer spaces’ created in various areas around the Citadel. They later gathered in the cathedral for a concluding address and prayers led by Mgr Grech.
