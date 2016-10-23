Advert
Sunday, October 23, 2016, 00:01

Students celebrate Year of Mercy

  • Photos: Charles Spiteri

    Photos: Charles Spiteri

To mark the Holy Year of Mercy, children at Gozitan Church primary schools attended a Mass led by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech in Cathedral Square, Victoria, and later walked through the cathedral’s Door of Mercy. The celebration included special prayers for peace in 12 foreign languages spoken by pupils at the schools.

Following the Mass, secondary school students took part in another activity held in ‘prayer spaces’ created in various areas around the Citadel. They later gathered in the cathedral for a concluding address and prayers led by Mgr Grech.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Joint youth orchestra concert

  2. Students celebrate Year of Mercy

  3. Sicilian artist’s exhibition

  4. Upcoming social events

  5. Historical niches exhibition

  6. Oasi AGM

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed