Joint youth orchestra concert

Photo: Charles Spiteri

The Gozo Youth Orchestra and the Eurode Jugendorcester Herzogenrath presented a joint concert last Sunday at MBC Theatre, Nadur.

Entitled ‘A celebration of youth creativity’, the concert featured excerpts from Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream, California Dreamin’, Treasures by Bruno Mars, The Hey Song, What’s Up at the Symphony and Pop Concerto.

The concert was directed by orchestras’ respective music directors Joseph Grech and Martin Eibach.