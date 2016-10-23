Joint youth orchestra concert
The Gozo Youth Orchestra and the Eurode Jugendorcester Herzogenrath presented a joint concert last Sunday at MBC Theatre, Nadur.
Entitled ‘A celebration of youth creativity’, the concert featured excerpts from Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream, California Dreamin’, Treasures by Bruno Mars, The Hey Song, What’s Up at the Symphony and Pop Concerto.
The concert was directed by orchestras’ respective music directors Joseph Grech and Martin Eibach.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.