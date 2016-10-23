Historical niches exhibition

An exhibition on the histori­cal niches in Victoria and other villages and hamlets throughout Gozo is being held at the Natio­nal Archives of Gozo, Triq Vajringa, Victoria. It features 54 photos of these niches taken by Paul Falzon.

While the history of most of the niches is unknown, some are well-documented in the national and other archives. The exhibition was inaugurated by Gozo Minister Anton Refalo.

The exhibition is open daily from 8am to 12.30pm, except on Sundays, until November 17.