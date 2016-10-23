Historical niches exhibition
An exhibition on the historical niches in Victoria and other villages and hamlets throughout Gozo is being held at the National Archives of Gozo, Triq Vajringa, Victoria. It features 54 photos of these niches taken by Paul Falzon.
While the history of most of the niches is unknown, some are well-documented in the national and other archives. The exhibition was inaugurated by Gozo Minister Anton Refalo.
The exhibition is open daily from 8am to 12.30pm, except on Sundays, until November 17.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.