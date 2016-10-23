Fourth successive win for Sliema

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Sliema Wanderers made it four wins in a row as they needed a late strike from Mandinho to grab a 1-0 win over Pembroke Athleta.

The first half was short of scoring opportunities with Pembroke coming close on 20 minutes when Siraj Arab dispossessed Roger and teed up Clifford Gauci whose rising shot flew just over.

Sliema’s response arrived on 39 minutes when Salomon Wisdom’s through ball released Jean Paul Farrugia who saw his effort pushed away by Pembroke goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona.

On 52 minutes Aquilina fed Spiteri on the edge of the area but his rising shot just missed the bar.

At the other end, Glenn Zammit was alert to block Mateus’s curling drive from a central free-kick.

Sliema should have taken the lead on 72 minutes when Farrugia controlled Wisdom delivery from a corner but he incredibly fired over with only Calleja Cremona to beat.

But the Blues were not to be denied as a minute from time.

The Pembroke defence failed to clear Roger’s dipping cross with the ball falling into the path of Mandinho who hammered the ball past Calleja Cremona.

Sliema midfielder Mattias Mucchardi was voted as the BOV Player of the match.