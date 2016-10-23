Advert
Sunday, October 23, 2016, 17:17 by

Valhmor Camilleri

Fourth successive win for Sliema

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Sliema Wanderers made it four wins in a row as they needed a late strike from Mandinho to grab a 1-0 win over Pembroke Athleta.

The first half was short of scoring opportunities with Pembroke coming close on 20 minutes  when Siraj Arab dispossessed Roger and teed up Clifford Gauci whose rising shot flew just over.

Sliema’s response arrived on 39 minutes when Salomon Wisdom’s through ball released Jean Paul Farrugia who saw his effort pushed away by Pembroke goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona.

On 52 minutes Aquilina fed Spiteri on the edge of the area but his rising shot just missed the bar.

At the other end, Glenn Zammit was alert to block Mateus’s curling drive from a central free-kick.

Sliema should have taken the lead on 72 minutes when Farrugia controlled Wisdom delivery from a corner but he incredibly fired over with only Calleja Cremona to beat.

But the Blues were not to be denied as a minute from time.

The Pembroke defence failed to clear Roger’s dipping cross with the ball falling into the path of Mandinho who hammered the ball past Calleja Cremona.

 Sliema midfielder Mattias Mucchardi was voted as the BOV Player of the match.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Pep Guardiola: I'll quit Manchester City...

  2. Some apologies are in order

  3. Milan edge out Juventus to close gap at...

  4. Mifsud gem wins it for Valletta

  5. Balzan trounce Ħamrun

  6. Arsenal and Liverpool go level on points...

  7. Birkirkara hit Gzira for seven

  8. Marcello Lippi appointed coach of China

  9. Fun-loving wolf named as World Cup mascot

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed