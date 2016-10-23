Cyril Thereau at the double for Udinese

Cyril Thereau's double helped Udinese to a 3-1 victory over fellow Serie A strugglers Pescara at Dacia Arena.

The hosts had lost four of their last five matches going into the game but snapped the poor run to leapfrog their opponents into 15th place in the table.

Thereau converted a ninth-minute penalty to give Udinese the lead before he doubled his side's advantage in the 71st minute by tucking in a rebound.

Alberto Aquilani hit back three minutes later to set up a tense finale but Colombian forward Duvan Zapata sealed all three points when his slotted in a stoppage-time penalty.