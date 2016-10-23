Bayern move clear

Bayern Munich’s Arjen Robben (left) is challenged by Jannik Vestergaard, of Borussia M’gladbach yesterday.

Arturo Vidal and Douglas Costa struck as Bayern Munich disposed of Borussia Moen-chengladbach 2-0 yesterday to claim their first win in three Bundesliga matches and power three points clear at the top.

What was expected to be a tight affair, with Gladbach fresh from their midweek Champions League victory at Celtic, turned into a one-sided encounter.

The visitors produced only one shot on target in the first half against undefeated Bayern’s 12.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team have 20 points, three ahead of Hertha Berlin who edged past Cologne 2-1 with goals from Vedad Ibisevic and Niklas Stark either side of Anthony Modeste’s equaliser.

Borussia Dortmund slipped to sixth position, six points off the pace, after needing a late equaliser from Christian Pulisic to salvage a 3-3 draw at Ingolstadt 04.

Bayern quickly took control against Gladbach as Vidal put them ahead in the 16th minute, just after Robert Lewandowski had hit the woodwork.

Brazilian winger Costa then pounced on a defensive blunder to notch his first goal of the campaign in the 31st minute.

Gladbach’s best chance came after 71 minutes, when Andre Hahn struck the post with a well-timed volley, as they slid to 10th place.

Dortmund, who have now failed to win their last three Bundesliga matches, struggled against lowly Ingolstadt and rescued a point thanks to Pulisic’s stoppage-time equaliser.

Four days after their Champions League win at Sporting Lisbon, Dortmund were 2-0 down thanks to goals from Almog Cohen and Dario Lezcano.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cut the deficit in the 59th minute with his seventh league goal of the season but the hosts struck back seconds later, again through Paraguayan Lezcano.

Adrian Ramos gave Dortmund hope with a 69th-minute goal before American teenager Pulisic levelled.

Hoffenheim, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, continued a stellar run with a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen who were down to 10 men after Kevin Volland was dismissed in the sixth minute.

Eleventh-placed Leverkusen’s miserable afternoon was complete when coach Roger Schmidt was sent to the stands for a verbal attack on Hoffenheim counterpart Julian Nagelsmann.

Schmidt could face a heavy punishment as a repeat offender. Hoffenheim climbed to third spot on 16 points with their fourth win on the trot.

Results

B. Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim - 0-3

B. Munich vs B. M’gladbach - 2-0

Darmstadt vs Wolfsburg - 3-1

Freiburg vs Augsburg - 2-1

Hertha Berlin vs Cologne - 2-1

Ingolstadt vs B. Dortmund - 3-3

Playing today

Leipzig vs Werder Bremen - 15.30

Schalke vs Mainz - 17.30