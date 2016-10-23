Sushi champion launches Mediterrasian sushi

World Sushi Champion Pepi Anevski launched Mediterrasian Sushi – a fusion of Japanese tastes and flavours with a Mediterranean twist – at Ocean Basket in Qawra.

In creating this new menu, Anevski used his creative and technical skill to offer a new sushi menu.

Anevski and Ocean Basket managing director Joseph Attard recently discussed current sushi trends in Malta and Anevski was invited to train Ocean Basket kitchen crew, showing them new techniques and introducing the staff to Mediterrasian sushi ingredients.

“With this new and exciting menu we hope to entice those who until now have only associated sushi with something foreign and alien to the Mediterranean diet,” said Attard.

“Sushi is Japanese by origin. Broken down to its basic ingredients, it is seaweed, rice, wasabi, soy sauce and ginger. However, that is where the sushi rules end. I thought of how many fusion restaurants I worked for that learned to combine sushi with local flavours. We decided to stop imitating other Japanese restaurants and while respecting the sushi basics, we added on Mediterranean flavours,” said Anevski.

The new menu includes Wasabi prawn gunkan, tarama gunkan with calamari heads, sesame salmon gunkan with zucchini and tempura, calamari gunkan with spring onions, crunchy Athena with pickled red onion, salmon tomato roll with fresh basil and grilled green pepper, kypro prawn roll with Romaine lettuce and origanum sauce, parsley prawn roll, volcano roll and lemon salmon roll.

Ocean Basket is situated in Qawra Road, Qawra and is open Monday to Sunday from noon to 10.30pm.