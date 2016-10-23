New menu at Zest

Zest Restaurant in St Julian’s has launched a new menu under the leadership of its new executive chef Noel Azzopardi. Salted popcorn, 24-roasted pork belly and fermented soya beans are some of the new introductions sure to leave a lasting impression.

New menu items include Angus beef fillet tartare marinated in an Indonesian dressing with puffed rice and egg yolk snow, 24-hour roasted pork belly pancakes, lobster Phad Thai, house lightly smoked cold salmon rubbed in Thai spices with celeriac and coconut puree, confit tomatoes and puffed buckwheat, mushroom carpaccio with soya and wild mushroom puree, crispy quiona and 24-month parmigiano reggiano, homemade braised chicken tortellini served with Singaporean Laksa and coconut veloute, 48-hour short rib of beef with a black bean emulsion, coconut puree, tomato and spring onion concasse, rib-eye teppanyaki and chicken teriyaki.

The restaurant’s signature dishes, including its fine quality sushi and signature beef rendang, remain at the core of the restaurant’s offering.

Zest, which is now also offering complimentary parking to its patrons, enjoys an open-air terrace overlooking Spinola Bay, an open wine cellar and a sushi bar on the restaurant floor, where patrons witness the art of preparing Japanese sushi.

