International bartenders competition

Lucas Bols, the world’s oldest distilled spirits brand with a strong position in the bartending community, launched its first Bols Around the World Competition that attracts thousands of bartenders from all over the world nine years ago.

This year Lucas Bols goes back to its roots: the Dutch spirit Bols Genever. Being the No. 1 Genever brand worldwide, Lucas Bols introduces the Bols Genever Edition.

The competition, a platform for bartenders’ careers, is looking for the next Bols Genever Pioneer - an all round bartender with knows how to truly experiment with Genever.

Interested bartenders are invited to subscribe at www.bolsaroundtheworld.com. Profile creation is open until October 31. Online heats will start on 1st November 1, working towards the regional finals in February.

The grand final will see winners from seven regions around the world in Amsterdam from May 8 to 10.

The regional winners will compete for the Bols Genever Pioneer Around The World Tour consisting of several stages to develop stronger Genever knowledge and bartending skills including learn how to distill with the Lucas Bols Master Distiller in Amsterdam, visit a masterclass at Tales of the Cocktail US and master their ice-carving skills in Asia.

Bols is imported, marketed and distributed by Farsons Beverage Imports Company Limited.