UNEC Delivers 7 DAF tractor units to Eurocem
United Equipment Co. Ltd (Unec) has delivered seven DAF tractor units to Eurocem Ltd. Unec is a subsidiary company of Bonnici Group and acts as the authorised representative of the DAF brand in Malta.
“This latest delivery of seven tractor units to Eurocem is yet another vote of confidence in the DAF brand and reflects its growing reputation in Malta,” said John Bonello, sales executive at Unec.
Eurocem specialises mainly in the bulk importation of cement products. Established in 1928, DAF is a truck manufacturing company based in the Netherlands and has a truck distribution network across the world.
