Strummin’ is back

The annual concert which features the biggest guitar choir on the island is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Strummin’ – Let’s Dance will take place over two nights, November 4 and 5 at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta.

Ozzy Lino

As ever the highlight of the show is the big number of acoustic guitarists that accompany the band and singers. This year more than 70 guitarists will be strumming along to well-known songs from diverse era and styles.

Songs from bands such as Queen, Aerosmith, Foo Fighters, The Jacksons, Earth Wind and Fire, The Beatles and Muse will be sung by 20 singers. The featured singers vary from well-known singers like Ozzy Lino, Neville Refalo and Kenneth Calleja to new budding stars.

As in previous years, all proceeds will endorse a worthy cause. Last year, the concert collected funds for St Jeanne Antide Foundation .This year proceeds will go towards supporting Dar Frate Jacoba. Dar Frate Jacoba is the centre of Youth Alive Foundation, in which it gives shelter to homeless youths who find themselves on the edge of society.

A song, featuring strumming artists was recorded recently to commemorate the concert’s 15th anniversary. The song, Lead the Way, can be heard via Youtube or on radio, exclusively on XFM100.2.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ki2XyhIofBE

Tickets for the concerts are available at http://shop.trackagescheme.com/event/strummin-lets-dance/