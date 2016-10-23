Stand-up comedian Omid Djalili returns to Malta for the second time with his new world tour Schmuck for a Night. The award-winning comedian and actor will be performing live for two nights at The Intercontinental Arena Conference Centre on December 10 and 11.

This follows from his hugely successful world tour of Iranala-madingdong, which sold out two shows at Eden Cinemas in 2015.

Known for his legendary performances, Djalili is now back with a show that highlights his intelligent, sometimes provocative, always entertaining repertoire, known to be hugely energetic.

Djalili has played various venues on an international level, ranging from Hollywood to television productions and the West End Stage. Earning praise across the world for his performance, Djalili recently starred in Dickensain on BBC1 and in Lucky Man on Sky1.

Djalili describes himself as “an actor/comedian who spends most of his time trying to keep his weight down by yoyo dieting and playing football in West London, still hoping to get spotted by Brentford Football Club”.

But, in truth, he is ranked as one of the UK’s top stand-up comedians. The comedian has received the approval of some of the UK’s top critics, with The Telegraph dubbing him as “One of the most joyfully smart, stimulating and entertaining comedians this country has”.

The Sunday Times crediting him with “Belly laughs with a subtle blend of mainstream gags and subversive twinkle” and even being promoted to “national treasure” by the Metro, for his “confident, engaging, thoughtful show”.

Tickets are available online and the show has been rated 16+.

