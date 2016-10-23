Grand 60s Night

A concert dedicated to the music of the Golden Years – The Magical 60s will be held at The Palace Theatre, Paola, on Saturday.

Reliving the 60s world of music will bring back memories of those glorious years that gave birth to famous bands and singers, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Procol Harum, The Animals, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan and Simon & Garfunkel.

Entertaining the audience will be ex musicians from the 60s bands, including The Graduates, Shelmars, Renegades, Followers, Flamingos and High Tension.

CrossRoads and The Flamingos will perform a number of hit songs including Black Is Black, Have You Ever Seen The Rain, Things We Said Today, Bed Moon Rising, Night In White Satin and Jailhouse Rock.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Entrance fee is €7, including a welcome drink and finger food. For booking call 9947 5849, 9982 5951, 7948 8448 or 9902 4939.