Sunday, October 23, 2016, 08:51

Gozitan woman publishes novel

Gozitan author Rodianne Grech has just launched her first novel, Il-Mara tal-Isqaq. The book launch was organised by the Vision+ Group, who supervised the publication.

Joseph Sultana of Vision+ Group spoke about the importance of encouraging writers to publish their works, while guest speaker Fr Rueben Micallef spoke on the positive effects productions like these had on the public.

Ms Grech then gave an insight into her publication, inspired by events in her home town.

The launch marked the first novel written under the group’s supervision and the first novel penned by a woman from Żebbuġ.

www.visionplus.org

