Gozitan woman publishes novel
Gozitan author Rodianne Grech has just launched her first novel, Il-Mara tal-Isqaq. The book launch was organised by the Vision+ Group, who supervised the publication.
Joseph Sultana of Vision+ Group spoke about the importance of encouraging writers to publish their works, while guest speaker Fr Rueben Micallef spoke on the positive effects productions like these had on the public.
Ms Grech then gave an insight into her publication, inspired by events in her home town.
The launch marked the first novel written under the group’s supervision and the first novel penned by a woman from Żebbuġ.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.