Casapinta’s solo

Tug Boats – Blue

Fawwara

Joseph Casapinta will be launching his ninth solo exhibition featuring his newest collection of watercolours at Palazzo de Piro, Mdina on November 4. The works will include watercolours produced in his studio in Birkirkara and also paintings done en plein air in the style of a true impressionist.

The large paintings introduced in this exhibition, a dominant feature in Casapinta’s new collection, display a free flowing style in watercolour. Indeed, the development in the artist’s technique, traced back to his first watercolour exhibition called Dancing Brushes and consequently evident in his three other solos, has evolved in a manner not easily achieved.

Casapinta has undeniably reached new heights in his artistic performance, demonstrated by the confident, yet graceful strokes of his brush.

The exhibition, Joseph Casapinta… The Art, brings together two very important elements: the creator and his creation. A publication for this exhibition will provide a more in-depth look at Casapinta, both as an artist and a man.

www.josephcasapinta.net