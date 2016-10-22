19 die as helicopter carrying oil workers crashes in Russia
A helicopter carrying oil workers has crashed in northern Russia, killing 19 people.
The Federal Air Transport Agency said that 16 of the 19 passengers on board and all three crew members died in Friday's crash.
The Mi-8 helicopter was travelling from Vankor to Staryi Urengoi in the Yamalo-Nenets region when it crashed about 45 km north-east of Staryi Urengoi.
Rescuers found the helicopter lying on its side in the tundra. The agency said poor visibility and strong winds could have been factors.
The Mi-8 has been a mainstay of Soviet and Russian aviation since the late 1960s and is widely used worldwide.
