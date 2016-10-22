Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

Protestors hold up banners during a march in favour of the morning-after pill being available over-the –counter in St George’s Square, Valletta on October 16. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna prepares to leave his office before delivering his budget speech on October 17. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna crosses to the parliamentary chambers to deliver the 2017 Budget speech at Parliament House in Valletta on October 17. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The LNG tanker Armada Mediterrana is seen moored off Delimara on October 18. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The controversial LNG tanker Armada Mediterrana moored in Marsaxlokk bay on October 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The LNG tanker Armada Mediterrana dominates the background at the fishing port of Marsaxlokk on October 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A steam train engine was constructed from cardboard for the Military Mtarfa event on October 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Re-enactors take part in a simulation of what might have happened had the Axis forces invaded Malta during World War II, during the annual Military Mtarfa in Mtarfa on October 16. The event aims to explore the locality’s rich military history. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A re-enactor dressed as a German paratrooper takes part in a simulation of what might have happened had the Axis forces invaded Malta during World War II, during the annual Military Mtarfa in Mtarfa on October 16. The event aims to explore the locality’s rich military history. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Yachts line Dock 1 in Cospicua on October 14, as the Valletta Boat show transformed the area into a nautical paradise featuring over 70 exhibitors, the show included the most prestigious names in the boating and yachting industry. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man hoists banners on a yacht participating in the Valletta Boat show at Dock 1 in Cospicua on October 14. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A colourful traditional luzzu at Marsaxlokk on October 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Fishing nets rest on a Marsaxlokk quay on October 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Two elderly people stop for a chat in a Marsaxlokk street on October 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

An ice cream vendor rides his tricycle just outside Senglea on October 14. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Pender Place high-rise pops up above the other buildings in St Julian’s on October 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Bathers watch large waves crash on the shore in Marsascala on October 14. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A Marsh Harrier soars above Marsaxlokk on October 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A military helicopter flies over Castille on October 17. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A woman texts on her mobile while her West Highland Terrier looks on in Valletta on October 16. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Alvaro Lizaur (centre) of Hibernians and Gzira Athleta’s Peter Shoults (left) and Michael Naudi (right) fight for the ball during their basketball Shield match at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion in Ta’ Qali on October 16. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

St Andrews players celebrate after scoring a goal during their 4-1 win over Pembroke Athleta at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 16. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

St Andrews’ Enmy Manuel Peña Beltre tries to pass Pembroke Athleta’s Manolito Micallef at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 16. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Birkirkara striker Vito Plut scores his side’s first goal in their 3-0 victory over Balzan at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 16. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Balzan’s Justin Grioli slides in for the ball during their premiership match against Birkirkara at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 16. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli