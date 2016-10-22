Walks down street with human skull on a stick
It sounds like a Halloween prank but police said it was all too real, after a woman was seen walking down the street with a human skull on a stick.
Officers in Sacramento, California, said the woman was spotted in Connie Drive, and when she was stopped she told them she had found the skull at an abandoned homeless camp a couple of blocks away.
Officers found the rest of a decomposing body there. The coroner is expected to determine the identity of the remains and the cause of death.
