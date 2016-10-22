Withdraw Malta abortion claim, doctors' body tells Serracino Inglott

Prof. Anthony Serracino Inglott on Dissett.

The Medicines Authority chief should withdraw his "unsubstantiated claims" that abortions were being carried out in Malta, the Medical Association of Malta charged this morning.

Speaking on the TVM programme Dissett, Prof. Anthony Serracino Inglott said the morning-after pill, which will now be sold over the counter following weeks of controversy, will reduce the number of abortions taking place in Malta. Abortion remains illegal in Malta.

In a statement this morning, MAM president Gordon Caruana Dingli said: "Abortion is a criminal offence in Malta and this allegation worries the public and tarnishes the reputation of the whole medical profession. MAM calls on the professor to withdraw his unsubstantiated allegation promptly."

During the programme, Prof. Serracino Inglott insisted that contrary to some claims, the pill was not abortive and should be referred to as an 'emergency contraceptive pill'.

The MAM also referred to comments made by Prof. Serracino Inglott that medicine importers discussed commercially sensitive information with him regarding the number of pharmacies that are willing to sell the morning-after pill.

"MAM insists that the chairman and board members of the Medicines Authority should make declarations of conflict of interest to maintain the integrity of their posts."



