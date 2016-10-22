Watch: Fine weather accompanies start of Middle Sea Race
The 37th edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race kicked off from the majestic Grand Harbour with 112 yachts from 25 countries vying for the top prize.
The race is 608 nautical miles long, starting in Valletta, proceeding north along the east coast of Sicily and towards the Straits of Messina.
The boats will then head towards the Aeolian Islands, west to the Egadi Islands, and south towards the islands of Pantelleria and Lampedusa, before ending at Marsamxett.
The race is known to be a challenge to skippers and crews who have to be at their very best to cope with the often changeable and demanding conditions.
