Today's newspapers in review

These are the main stories featured in today's Maltese newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that nurses are up in arms over the agreement with new hospital operators Vitals. It also says that all schoolchildren will be wearing seatbelts on school buses by April.

In-Nazzjon says Minister Konrad Mizzi signed the hospital contracts just two days before he opened accounts in Panama.

L-oriżżont says fish farms were now polluting the seas with fish carcasses. It also quotes a top ETUC official saying Malta was expected to put the social pillar issue on the agenda.

The Malta Independent quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying that Malta had to seek its own solutions where migration was concerned. It also says that the Caritas managing director had refused to say whether the Budget failed the test.