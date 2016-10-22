New Marsa flyover, Regional Road tunnel proposed

The area of the proposed €77 million flyover which will provide a direct link between Triq Diċembru 13 and Triq Aldo Moro. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A new flyover meant to remove a major bottleneck between Triq Diċembru 13 and Triq Aldo Moro in Marsa is being recommended in the traffic master plan issued recently for public consultation.

However, works will only start in 2021, so this project will neither coincide with the new Kappara junction nor the Addolorata Cemetery multilevel intersection. The master plan also proposes a new Regional Road tunnel to alleviate traffic congestion in the Luxol Grounds area.

In total, these four massive projects, which are envisaged to be completed by 2025, are expected to cost €336 million. In each case, EU funds are being sought by the government.

According to preliminary plans published in the master plan, the new flyover would involve the realignment of the existing road by eliminating the need to go through the roundabout in the area known as Is-Salib tal-Marsa.

The €77 million project will also include road widening and the construction of a new roundabout below the planned bridge.

The study concluded that in the immediate vicinity of this highly critical zone, accidents involving slight and grievous injuries would be reduced by half, whereas the risk of fatalities would go down by 62 per cent. Furthermore, the project would also result in a marginal reduction of toxic emissions.

In the case of the new Regional Road tunnel, which is part of the Paceville master plan, the overall cost is expected to reach €144 million. Through this project, traffic not heading towards Paceville will be redirected through a dedicated underground thoroughfare directly linked to the Coast Road. Once again, this project will improve road safety, as the risk of accidents involving slight and grievous injuries will decline by 47 per cent, whereas the risk of fatalities will go down by two-thirds.

The master plan also refers to another bottleneck, this time between the Tal-Qroqq and St Venera tunnels, which comprises a bridge crossing Valley Road in Msida.

According to the study, the realigning and widening of this stretch of arterial road will cost €82 million and contribute to reduce congestion.

However, the report concluded that its impact on the bus service would be less than the aforementioned projects, and hence was not included in the preferred pack of measures.

According to the master plan, the best way forward to address traffic congestion in the next 10 years is through a strong reduction in the use of private cars, moderate levels of infrastructure provision and strong support for public transport and alternative modes of transportation.

The measures in the master plan also call on the government to explore the possibility of a congestion tax in certain areas to reduce emissions.

However, the transport watchdog yesterday issued a statement noting that for the time being, such a measure is not being contemplated.

Bus lanes in Ħamrun, Birkirkara and Fgura

Among various measures to improve public transport, the master plan recommends the staggered introduction of the following “bus corridors”, all of which but one would lead to the capital.

• Sliema – Msida – Valletta

• Tarxien – Fgura – Marsa – Valletta

• Mosta – Birkirkara – Ħamrun – Valletta

• Naxxar – Birkirkara – Ħamrun – Valletta

• Mosta – Birkirkara – University – Msida

• Attard – Birkirkara – Ħamrun – Valletta

• Qormi – Ħamrun – Valletta

According to this proposal, the first two corridors will be in place by 2020, with the rest coming into force by 2025. The routes are based on factors such as patronage levels and slow bus travelling times, as well as frequency. However, it is not clear how such plan will be worked out in areas like Ħamrun, Birkirkara and Fgura, where there is no room for a dedicated bus lane, as there is a single carriageway.

The report points out that certain sections are not located within arterial or distributor roads. Consequently, it introduces the idea of responsibility for such thoroughfares reverting from the local councils to Transport Malta.