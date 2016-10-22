New appointments at Cospicua, Qormi, Marsaxlokk parishes

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has appointed a parish priest and two arch-priests for Cospicua, Qormi and Marsaxlokk.

Fr Anton Cassar, 55, will head the Immaculate Conception parish in Cospicua, which incorporates over 5,657 inhabitants.

Fr Mario Mangion, 35, was appointed arch-priest for the St George the Martyr Parish in Qormi, which caters for around 10,000 residents.

Fr Luke Seguna, 33, will be parish priest of the Madonna of Pompei Parish in Marsaxlokk, which caters over 4,200 people.