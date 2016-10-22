Minibuses used to transport schoolchildren have to install seat belts by April

Vehicles which do not have seat belts but are used to transport schoolchildren have until April to install the safety device, following an agreement between the Transport Ministry and operators, sources said.

The sources who spoke to this newspaper on the condition of anonymity said the transport authorities met with Unscheduled Bus Services and Cooperative of Minibuses representatives over the past few weeks and agreed that all public transport vehicles without a seat belt had to install one within the next six months.

According to the transport authorities, about 58 vehicles that can accommodate over eight passengers do not have seat belts. Installing the safety device is estimated to cost about €400, including a certificate from an engineer.

A Transport Ministry spokeswoman confirmed that an agreement had been reached, adding that “legal details were being drafted in order to proceed accordingly”.

Asked what the “legal details” consisted of, she replied that the ministry was not in a position to elaborate at this stage. However, according to the sources, the changes being drafted would do away with a clause that exempted minibuses manufactured before 1998 and coaches made before 2005 from having seat belts.

“The details are still being drawn up, but that’s where we are heading. There will be no exceptions for these vehicles anymore,” the sources said.

The sources reported that negotiations on the issue had proceeded smoothly.

The lack of seat belts on vehicles carrying children made the headlines in September after the Times of Malta reported there were more than 50 such vehicles that did not have any.

The news sparked controversy, with Education Minister Evarist Bartolo calling on the transport authorities to look into the matter and rectify the situation.

The parents of students using school transport also expressed concern, urging the authorities to step up enforcement of the laws governing seat belts, which stipulate that children travelling on vehicles with more than eight seats must have access to the safety devices. A legal notice on seat belts says criminal liability lies with the “driver of the vehicle”.

In an attempt to address the traffic congestion that clogs roads when school starts, the government introduced tax rebates meant to encourage parents to use minibuses. It issued a tax credit of up to €150 depending on the number of children.