Marlene Farrugia elected Democratic Party leader

Marlene Farrugia

Marlene Farrugia was last night elected leader of the new Democratic Party following its first annual general meeting.

The former Labour MP who fell out with the party will serve PD for a two-year term.

The other party officials are: Dr Anthony Buttigieg (deputy leader), Karl Camilleri (general secretary), Duncan Bonnici (treasurer) and Monique Agius (PRO). The executive committee members include Alexander Clayman, Catherine Farrugia, Charles Polidano and Prof. Matthew Montebello.

Following the election, the newly-elected party administration will be working towards formulating its policies and manifesto. The formal launch of the party will be held in the coming weeks.

The Sunday Times of Malta recently reported that Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil and Dr Farrugia were in discussions to create an Opposition that will present a united force to the electorate and offer what they described as an alternative government based on good governance.