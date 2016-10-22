Lou Bondì, consultant on large events, misses arts summit

Government consultant Lou Bondì missed the international arts summit held in Malta this week. Photo: Facebook

Government consultant Lou Bondì missed the international arts summit held in Malta this week despite being considered a “crucial” part of its organisation, the Times of Malta was told.

The former TV personality and Nationalist Party employee was contracted as a consultant with the Malta Arts Council to work on the organisation of, among other things, the World Summit on Culture, which ended yesterday.

Members of the event’s organisation committee, however, told this newspaper Mr Bondì was not in Malta for the opening, admitting they were surprised to learn he was holidaying in California. They preferred to remain anonymous.

“I am not quite sure what it is Mr Bondì is meant to have done for this summit but I think he should have at least been here while it was happening,” a committee member, who asked not to be named, said.

The arts council said Mr Bondì had fulfilled all his duties before the summit began, “as can been evidently witnessed by all”.

Questions sent to Mr Bondì remained unanswered.

I am not quite sure what it is Mr Bondì is meant to have done for this summit

Earlier this month, the Times of Malta reported that Mr Bondì was being paid €4,500 a month, or €54,000 annually, the same amount he received when he was a consultant to the Office of the Prime Minister in 2013.

He did not attend any of the meetings held by the event’s organising committee, the members said, adding they had never met Mr Bondì who barely featured in the official minutes kept.

During the cultural summit, arts councils, ministries of culture and artistic agencies from around the world met to discuss policy and collaboration.

When this newspaper had first reported that Mr Bondì did not attend committee meetings,Culture Minister Owen Bonnici had insisted he was providing “valuable assistance” in the large-scale events’ organisation branch of the arts council and played a crucial role in the organisation of the summit.

“Rest assured that Mr Bondì plays a crucial role in the setting up of large-scale events and dedicates time and energy to make sure that those events are successful, along with other key components of the Arts Council Malta,” he had said.

A request by this newspaper to see a copy of Mr Bondì’s new contract was declined, with the government saying it had to protect “the commercial affairs of a private consultant”.

Times of Malta filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act asking for the contract. It too was turned down and the Data Protection Commissioner was then asked to look into the matter himself.