Advert
Saturday, October 22, 2016, 18:14

Justice needs to come in a child-friendly language - President

Justice should come in a child-friendly language to improve better access for children.

This was one of several recommendations that emerged from the second National Conference on Child Well-being and access to justice, organised by the President’s Foundation For The Well-being Of Society.

The recommendations were elaborated upon by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

"Without meaningful access to justice, children’s rights only exist on paper. They will remain absent in practice, and beyond the reach of the children who need them the most," she said.

"Children are very capable of speaking for themselves. We need to make it safe for them to speak," the President added, citing the Children’s House model as good practice.

She pointed out that some children had increased exposure to risk, particularly those suffering from loneliness or deprived of liberty, such as asylum seekers. These arrived in Malta with very little knowledge of what is owed to them and how they could set justice procedures in motion.

“Support was needed for young people in detention and those in rehabilitation for substance abuse. Child victims of violence need immediate psychosocial support, provided by the State,” she said, highlighting the need for individual assessment of children.

Participants during the workshops shared their hopes that the forthcoming revisions to the child protection bill would retain a number of methods that ensured accountability.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. No plans for traffic congestion tax......

  2. Hooded men attack in Attard

  3. Car-sharing project to serve 33 locations

  4. Transport Ministry tender deadline...

  5. Abducts policeman and forces film-like...

  6. Bus crashes into hotel wall, nobody injured

  7. Decisions on morning after pill not...

  8. New Marsa flyover, Regional Road tunnel...

  9. German diver dies off Gozo

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed