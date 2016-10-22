Advert
Saturday, October 22, 2016, 12:42

Government lauds first fiscal surplus in 16 years

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna presenting the budget last Monday.Finance Minister Edward Scicluna presenting the budget last Monday.

For the first time in 16 years, a surplus in public finances has been registered in the second quarter of the year.

According to Eurostat, the government had a surplus of €11 million in the second quarter, compared to a €38 million deficit in the same period last year. In the last year of the previous administration, the deficit was €88 million, the government said in a statement.

The deficit was reduced as a result in a cut in government spending of 3.2 per cent compared to the previous year while revenue was up 2.2 per cent.

Despite the cuts in income tax, the government netted €140 million more through this tax than the previous administration.

It said: "Such growth is a certificate of the strong economic progress registered throughout this administration."

Strengthening government finances would mean a reduction in the national debt, as indicated by the credit rating agencies. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. No plans for traffic congestion tax......

  2. Hooded men attack in Attard

  3. Car-sharing project to serve 33 locations

  4. Transport Ministry tender deadline...

  5. Abducts policeman and forces film-like...

  6. UK to pay for some EU market access? No,...

  7. Bus crashes into hotel wall, nobody injured

  8. Baby among three people injured in...

  9. Two acquitted of €2.4 million hold-up

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed