German diver dies off Gozo

The incident happened in Ras ir-Reqqa.

Updated 12.20pm:

A 48-year-old German woman died this morning following a dive in Gozo.

The police were alerted around 11am that a diver needed assistance in the area known as Ras ir-Reqqa, close to Marsalforn.

A medical team rushed to the scene to assist the woman, who was diving with others, including her husband. She was airlifted to Gozo hospital but she was certified dead on arrival. The cause of the death is not yet known.

The Civil Protection Department and the police also assisted in the operation.

Police are investigating.

She is the second German diver to die in Malta this year. Last May, a 78-year-old died after finding himself in difficulties in Xwejni Bay, Gozo.