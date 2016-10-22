Social messages through lyrics and music

Bob Dylan, the famous American musician and songwriter, has just been awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”. It has been reported that Bob Dylan’s win for the first time bestows the prestigious award to someone primarily seen as a musician.

Colin Paterson, BBC entertainment correspondent, when commenting about the award given to Dylan, argues that “the mixture of political questioning, religious exploration and interest in humanity has secured him this award”. Paterson also concludes that “the decision elevates song lyrics to being on a critical par with literature, poetry and playwriting”.

Entertainment, especially pop music, has a great influence, mainly, on the younger generation and it can be used as a very forceful and effective means to pass on positive messages to society.

In the entertainment page of the Times of Malta (September 27), it was reported that Bob Marley’s son, Stephen, urged for “more compassion music”. He said: “The point of music is it bringing people together. Know the responsibility that comes with this talent, the impact you have on the masses. That’s what I say to the younger ones, to use their gift for a positive way.”

Songwriting, accompanied by good music, can be an inspiration to all of us, both the young and not so young. It can arouse social consciousness. May all those involved in the entertainment industry take it upon themselves, as their responsibility, to make a positive impact on society by walking in the footsteps of such artistes as Bob Dylan and Stephen Marley.