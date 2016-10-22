Solitary goal gives Floriana win over Mosta

MOSTA 0 FLORIANA 1

Floriana brought to an end a three-match winless streak when they defeated Mosta by a solitary goal scored by their captain Nicolas Chiesa early in the game.

There was nothing tangible during the opening period even if Floriana showed a more offensive deposition. Nothing really happened until the 39th minute. Mosta failed to clear a long throw by Alex Cini as Nicolas Chiesa positioned on the penalty spot pushed the ball behind Yenz Cini, yesterday preferred to Emanuel Bartolo.

Floriana assistant coach Salvatore Caleca, guiding the team from the touchline, brought in Ryan Camenzuli for Gustavo but the quality of play still remained very drab despite the efforts Chiesa and Steve Pisani who were trying to inject some sort of rationality in the Greens’ play.

The Greens had a chance ten minutes after the break, but Cini was on hand to tip Varela’s header over the bar.

On the other side, Jaroslav Repa was off target with a free-kick past the hour mark. It was again Varela for Floriana who shot into Cini’s hands after Samb headed the ball into the path of the sprinting Argentine striker.

Kemmu Jackson went near for Mosta in the 85th minute when he outpaced his marker but his effort went wide off Grech’s far post.

Mosta could have grabbed an equaliser two minutes from time when Dexter Xuereb sent in a fine cross from the right which was headed by Oseghale but Grech was on the right spot to push the ball off the line.