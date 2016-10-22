Sampdoria claim local bragging rights over Genoa to end winless run

Luis Muriel gave the hosts an early lead before Luca Rigoni equalised after 24 minutes. Sampdoria were then awarded a penalty on the stroke of half time but Fabio Quagliarella saw his spot-kick saved by Mattia Perin.

But Genoa defender Armando Izzo scored an own-goal to hand Marco Giampaolo's side an all-important derby win.

The match began at a frantic pace as both sides had chances to open the scoring. Quagliarella's header was well saved by Perrin three minutes into the contest before Genoa midfielder Miguel Veloso's strike from distance sailed wide.

It was Muriel's turn to fire from distance as Genoa goalkeeper Christian Puggioni was on hand to parry his shot. But the Colombian striker made no mistake after 12 minutes when Quagliarella teed up the 25-year-old to slot home from close range.

Rigoni would equalise midway through the first-half when he turned in Edenilson's cross with a neat finish. Matias Silvestre almost regained Sampdoria's lead as his header struck the crossbar.

The hosts were awarded a penalty when Perrn fouled Quagliarella in the box. But the 23-year-old goalkeeper made up for his error and saved the resulting spot-kick.

An own-goal just after restart would settle the affair as Izzo mistimed his clearance to turn the ball into his own net.

Genoa striker Leonardo Pavoletti missed two chances to level late on as the hosts held on for the win.