Birkirkara hit Gzira for seven

GZIRA UNITED-1, BIRKIRKARA-7

Birkirkara chalked up the biggest win of the season after thrashing Gzira United 7-1 at the Hibs Stadium.

After going in for the half-time break a goal up, Birkirkara found their scoring touch in the second half as their flowing football proved too much for this weak Gzira United team who gave up their ghost after letting in three goals in the space of three minutes early in the second half.

Birkirkara were the better team for much of the first half but Gzira United improved as the game progressed.

Eight minutes from the start had passed when Birkirkara took the lead.

Srdan Dimitrov supplied a through-ball to Frank Temile who sped past a host of static defenders and anticipated the on-rushing Jamie Azzopardi before flicking the ball to Vito Plut who scored with the easiest of tap-ins.

The game was stopped for a few minutes as Azzopardi, the young Gzira goalkeeper, needed medical treatment after his collision with Temile left him with a cut on his forehead.

When play resumed, Birkirkara threatened to score a second goal as Dimitrov's cross, from a corner, was met by Nikola Vukanac but his glancing header was cleared off the line by Scerri.

At the other end, Ledesma's inswinging cross, from a right-wing corner, skimmed the far post but Birkirkara remained the more dangerous team.

A moment of hesitation by the Gzira defence handed a golden chance to Temile as he pounced on a loose ball but the Nigerian volleyed wide with only Azzopardi to beat.

Gianmarco Conti, the Gzira United midfielder, rifled high after receiving from Avila Perez as the Maroons tried to make a reaction.

Ten minutes from half-time, Mislav Andelkovic, the Birkirkara midfielder, headed the ball against the post after Azzopardi had fisted away Dimitrov's cross.

Late on, Gzira's Moises Avila Perez lifted his shot over the bar after being freed by Conti.

Birkirkara started the second half strongly, scoring three goals in three minutes to seal the points.

Dimitrov put them 2-0 ahead with a half-volley after Andelkovic headed Cain Attard's cross into his path and Ryan Scicluna scored their third with a delightful lob from the centre-circle after another poor clearance from the Gzira defenders.

A minute later, Gareth Sciberras scored his side's fourth with a low drive after receiving from Plut.

Gzira were down and out and Birkirkara duly capitalised to increase their lead.

Temile scored with a header from Shaun Bajada's cross and Dimitrov, the man of the of the match, got his second with a swerving drive from the edge of the box.

Gzira scored a consolation goal when Avila Perez's grounder, from the edge of the area, rolled past the diving Kopric but Birkirkara made it 7-1 when Matthew Guillaumier, on a second-half substitute, beat Azzopardi with an angled shot that hit both posts before dropping into the net.

Gzira ended the match with 10 men as goalkeeper Azzopardi was sent off for fisting away Plut's effort from outside the box in stoppage time.