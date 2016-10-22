Zammit urges players to keep their emotions in check

Fleet-footed... Jhonnattann scores Valletta’s opening goal in their 3-1 win over Gżira United. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Valletta will be aiming to stay on the winning trail when they meet struggling Tarxien Rainbows this evening at the Hibernians Stadium (kick-off 5pm) but they will have to do it without their first-choice goalkeeper Henry Bonello who was slapped with a three-match ban in midweek.

Bonello’s expulsion after he lashed out at Gżira United midfielder Gianmarco Conti during a set-piece action put a damper on Valletta’s 3-1 victory, their first after a four-match winless run, and raised question marks about their disciplinary record as the champions have had four players sent off in their opening eight league games.

Admitting that his team have been hit hard by red cards, Valletta coach Paul Zammit urged his players to be more responsible.

“We are coming from a period when we suffered a number of red cards,” Zammit told Times of Malta.

“Claudio Pani, Leandro Aguirre, Umeh Calistus and Henry Bonello have been sent off this season. Every time we lose a player to a red card, it causes concern, especially when it’s self-inflicted.

“When a player is dismissed for a misconduct offence, it’s unacceptable but not all the red cards we’ve had this season have been due to poor behaviour. As a squad, we’re looking into this. We need to be more responsible.

“Every player and every member of the technical staff representing Valletta FC on matchday must act responsibly.”

After seeing his team pick up only two points from their previous four games, Zammit is hopeful that last weekend’s victory over Gżira United signals an upturn in his team’s fortunes as the champions are now five points off the top.

“We were coming from a difficult spell before our last game against Gżira,” Zammit remarked.

“The situation didn’t affect the tranquility within our squad but the results were not coming our way and many things had gone against us as we also had to deal with a string of injuries and suspensions.

“We had to change our formation two or three times and if you don’t have continuity in the squad, you can’t achieve continuity in terms of performances.

“We’ve taken a lot of positives from our last game but we now need to stay consistent as we have another difficult game.

“Tarxien are no pushovers. They have given a rough ride to all the teams ever since they established themselves in the Premier League.

“This season, they haven’t started as strongly as last year but one thing I noticed about Tarxien is that, whenever they had their backs against the wall, they were capable of making a reaction.”

Apart from Bonello, suspended, Zammit is also missing veteran midfielder Roderick Briffa who is recovering from cruciate surgery.

For his part, Jacques Scerri, the Tarxien coach, is still without winger Ayrton Azzopardi, who is still waiting to do a cartilage operation, but Julian Galea and Matthew Tabone are in line for a squad recall after recovering from injuries.

Scerri is happy with his team’s underdog status ahead of today’s clash with Valletta.

“They are the reigning champions and everyone is aware of Valletta’s strength, both individually and collectively,” Scerri said.

“They are always well-prepared, tactically, but we have nothing to lose, we are the underdogs and all the pressure is on Valletta.

“We go into every game with the aim of giving our best, put on a good performance and try to get a result.”

Tarxien are one of a trio of teams with nine points from eight games, only two above second-from-bottom Mosta, but Scerri is adamant that his team’s position in the table belies their performances this season.

“Our team underwent a lot of changes from last season,” Scerri said.

“Some key players left and all teams need time to gel when new players come in.

“Results-wise, it has not been a positive season for us so far but we have seen notable progress in our performances.

“We were the better side in all games bar the defeat to Birkirkara and we should have more points than we actually have.”

Gżira Hit By Liliu Saga

■ Gżira United have a shortage of strikers for their difficult match against Birkirkara this afternoon at the Hibs Stadium (3pm).

The Maroons, with nine points from eight games, have ended the contract of striker Robert and are also in talks to release Joceano after the two Brazilian forwards failed to make the desired impact.

It has also emerged that coach Branko Nisevic can’t make use of Liliu, who also joined Gżira in the close season, as the Brazilian striker’s registration has been cancelled after Birkirkara, his former club, requested compensation from his new employers as per Malta FA regulations.

Liliu had left Birkirkara in January to join Nea Salamina in Cyprus.

Gżira are also expected to be without goalkeeper Juergen Borg, who has a slight injury, but left-back Dyson Falzon could make the squad after regaining his fitness.

Birkirkara, on a high after their strong performance in the 3-0 defeat of leaders Balzan, are unlikely to take Gżira lightly after dropping points against the likes of Pembroke Athleta and Sliema Wanderers.

Serbian defender Predrag Jovic returns from suspension but midfielder Edmond Agius is still sidelined with a back injury.

Grioli blow for Balzan

■ Balzan’s preparations for today’s meeting with Ħamrun Spartans at the Tedesco Stadium (kick-off 3pm) have been hit by the news that Justin Grioli could be out for several weeks with a knee problem.

The right-back limped off during the first half of the 3-0 loss to Birkirkara last Sunday and is set to undergo an MRI scan to discover the extent of his injury.

The Premier League leaders are also sweating on the fitness of defender Clive Brincat, who is struggling with a knee problem, while midfielder Ryan Fenech remains sidelined with a long-term groin injury.

Ħamrun will also be without some key personnel as goalkeeper David Cassar is out with a groin injury while midfielder Jorginho must serve a one-match ban.

Nigerian striker Haruna Garba has joined a club in the United Arab Emirates, leaving a huge void up front with his replacement Jean Pierre Mifsud Triganza facing a late fitness test on a hamstring injury.

On a more positive note, Brazilian defender Raphael, who served a one-match ban, and wing-back Glenn Azzopardi are both expected to return.

Tedesco still banned

■ Floriana are under pressure to get their season back on track after collecting only two points from their last three games.

This evening, they face Mosta at the Tedesco Stadium (5.15pm).

Coach Giovanni Tedesco will again have to monitor proceedings from the stands as he serves the third of a four-match touchline ban but his assistant, fellow Italian Salvatore Caleca, returns to the dug-out after completing his two-match suspension.

Argentine defender Enzo Ruiz is back from suspension for the Greens who figured in a goalless draw against Hibernians last weekend.

Mosta, who held Tarxien Rainbows to a 1-1 draw in their last outing, have no selection problems.

Shaqiri for Pembroke bow

■ Artim Shaqiri will take charge of his first match as Pembroke Athleta coach tomorrow when he leads his team against Sliema Wanderers at the Tedesco Stadium (3pm).

Shaqiri, who replaced Winston Muscat in midweek, has been handed the task of reviving his club’s fortunes after a disappointing start to their league campaign.

The former Macedonia international is set to be without striker Luke Montebello, still recovering from shoulder surgery, while wing-back Asani Djeljilj must serve a one-match ban after his dismissal in the 4-1 defeat to St Andrew’s.

Sliema are in high spirits after their solid performance in the 3-0 win over Ħamrun Spartans last week and will fancy their chances of making it four wins in a row.

Coach John Buttigieg is still without Italian defender Stefano Bianciardi, who is nursing a knee injury, while striker Milos Galin is doubtful with back trouble. Winger John Mintoff is out, suspended.

Kristensen wins award

■ Needing a win to stay within touching distance of leaders Balzan, Hibernians take on St Andrew’s tomorrow at the Tedesco Stadium (5.15pm).

Clayton Failla (ankle) and Andrew Cohen (calf) are out of the picture for Mark Miller’s team along with long-term injury absentee Rui Da Gracia Gomes.

On the plus side, wing-back Timothy Tabone Desira is nearing the end of his recovery from injury.

Hibs midfielder Bjorn Kristensen (picture) received a boost this week as he was named BOV player of the month for September.

St Andrew’s coach Danilo Doncic is widely expected to field the same formation that started the 4-1 derby victory over Pembroke.

Liechtenstein midfielder Daniel Brandle is out with a hamstring problem.