'Arrogant' Bob Dylan denounced for Nobel Prize silence

Per Wastberg said Dylan's lack of reaction to the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature was predictable but still disrespectful.

He told the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter in Saturday's edition: "One can say that it is impolite and arrogant. He is who he is."

Mr Wastberg said the academy still hopes to communicate with the 75-year-old artist, whose award credits him with creating "new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition".

The academy says it has failed to reach Dylan since the award announcement on October 13. It was mentioned on Dylan's official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The prize will be officially conferred on December 10 in Stockholm.