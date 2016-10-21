Watch: Trump, Clinton trade biting jokes at charity dinner

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton sat down to dinner in New York City a night after their tense third and final debate for the Alfred E. Smith Dinner, a charity gala in honor of the former New York governor.

Per the dinner's tradition, the candidates struck a more lighthearted tone about one another.

"The media is really more bias this year than ever before. You want the proof? Michelle Obama gives a speech and everyone loves it, it's fantastic. They think she's absolutely great. My wife, Melania, gives the exact same speech, and people get on her case, and I don't get it," Trump said. The Republican nominee was making reference to Melania Trump's RNC speech, in which two passages were lifted almost word for word from one of Michelle Obama's speeches.

Addressing the audience of plutocrats, Clinton went at both Trump's immigration policy and videotaped comments about women.

"People look at the Statue of Liberty and they see a proud symbol of our history as a nation of immigrants," Clinton said. "Donald looks at the Statue of Liberty and sees a four. Maybe a five if she looses the torch and tablet, and changes her hair," she added.

Clinton and Trump then briefly exchanged handshakes, unlike earlier in the evening.

Trump has said he is worried the Nov. 8 election might be rigged in favor of his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and in Wednesday's debate he refused to say he would accept the outcome.