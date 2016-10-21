Advert
Friday, October 21, 2016, 08:32

Watch: Trump, Clinton trade biting jokes at charity dinner

Two briefly exchange handshake

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton sat down to dinner in New York City a night after their tense third and final debate for the Alfred E. Smith Dinner, a charity gala in honor of the former New York governor.

Per the dinner's tradition, the candidates struck a more lighthearted tone about one another.

"The media is really more bias this year than ever before. You want the proof? Michelle Obama gives a speech and everyone loves it, it's fantastic. They think she's absolutely great. My wife, Melania, gives the exact same speech, and people get on her case, and I don't get it," Trump said. The Republican nominee was making reference to Melania Trump's RNC speech, in which two passages were lifted almost word for word from one of Michelle Obama's speeches.

My wife, Melania, gives the exact same speech as Michelle Obama, and people get on her case, and I don't get it

Addressing the audience of plutocrats, Clinton went at both Trump's immigration policy and videotaped comments about women.

"People look at the Statue of Liberty and they see a proud symbol of our history as a nation of immigrants," Clinton said. "Donald looks at the Statue of Liberty and sees a four. Maybe a five if she looses the torch and tablet, and changes her hair," she added.

Clinton and Trump then briefly exchanged handshakes, unlike earlier in the evening.

Trump has said he is worried the Nov. 8 election might be rigged in favor of his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and in Wednesday's debate he refused to say he would accept the outcome.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Shocking video shows police van ramming...

  2. Last debate: Donald Trump won't...

  3. Austria considers destroying house...

  4. Finland says it is facing a Russia-led...

  5. Make me happy, bin Brexit - EU boss...

  6. Hollande's frank comments in new book...

  7. Gunman injures four police officers in...

  8. Police officer dies after raid targeting...

  9. Watch: Trump, Clinton trade biting jokes...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed