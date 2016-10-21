Wonder woman named special UN ambassador

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Reuters

The United Nations celebrated Wonder Woman's 75th birthday by naming the comic book character as its new Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Woman and Girls.

The ceremony on Friday, bringing together actress Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman in the 1970s, and Gal Gadot, who has taken on the role in a forthcoming film, was marred by some 50 UN staffers who turned their back to the stage in protest at the decision.

Protesters, both inside and outside the organisation, fell that the spot should go to a real - and less sexualised - woman.

An online petition started by UN staffers asked the Secretary General to reconsider the appointment.

As of Friday afternoon, it had more than 1,000 signatures.