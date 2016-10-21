Witness in Chef Italy murder unable to identify accused

A witness in the trial by jury of the man charged with killing Vittorio Cassone in January 1993 could not identify the aggressor inside the courtroom today.

As the trial entered its fifth day, the jurors heard the technical experts who were involved in the scientific investigations following the armed robbery at the Chef Italy.

The accused, who was a minor at the time, cannot be named by court order.

Witness Rosemarie Suda recalled the sequence of events from the moment the aggressor burst into the shop demanding money from the cashier as well as her own handbag.

Asked by the prosecution about the Identification Parade she had attended in 1993, Ms Suda said that at the time she had not been 100 per cent certain and had in fact pointed out three persons at the police headquarters.

Questioned whether she could identify the aggressor inside the courtroom, the witness shook her head and declared "No".

Under cross examination, she said she had viewed the aggressor sideways as he entered the shop.

The trial continues.

The prosecution is being led by lawyers Kevin Valletta and Ann Marie Cutajar from the office of the Attorney General. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are counsel,to,the accused.