Watch: Smoking coach
Clean, unpolluted air may be abundant in the Mġarr area - but this was not the case this afternoon as can be seen from the video clip above, taken by reader Emanuel Busuttil.
The footage shows a coach belching out white smoke and leaving a trail of pollution behind as it is being driven towards St Paul’s Bay.
