Today's newspapers in review

These are the main stories reported in today's Maltese newspapers:

Times of Malta says the possibility of imposing of a congestion tax to limit emissions and mitigate traffic in critically congested zones has been floated in a

master plan published by the transport watchdog. The secondary story says that the deadline of a public tender issued by the Ministry for Transport and Infrastructure was extended by an hour just a few minutes before closing time.

L-oriżżont quotes the General Workers' Union boss underlining the need to fight precarious work. The second story says a black American engineer was forced to leave Malta because of his constant encounter with racism in Malta.

The Malta Independent says the new hospitals' operator Vitals Group is not being permitted to speak to the media unless it seeks permission from the government.

In-Nazzjon quotes a German MEP insisting that Minister Konrad Mizzi and the Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri should appear in front of a European Parliament committee probing the Panama Papers. It also says the doctors' association was disappointed that sections of the new hospitals' contract had been censored.